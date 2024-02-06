Jahangirnagar University: Criminal activities continue unabated

Jahangirnagar University is known as one of the most picturesque campuses in the country, but it has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons over and over again. Leaders and activists of the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League are embroiled in extortion, mugging, torturing women, drugs and all sorts of crimes on campus.

In the latest incident, BCL men allegedly raped a woman on campus while confining her husband. The university administration has revoked the certificates of six current and former students of the campus over the incident. Four of these six students are leaders of BCL.

Teachers and students said the university authorities did not take strict measures against perpetrators of various crimes in the past. Rather sometimes they were allegedly sheltered by the administration. As a result, JU campus has been becoming a sanctuary for criminals where everyone feels insecure.