BCL leader rapes woman at Jahangirnagar University, confining husband in hall

Two people, including a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), have allegedly raped a woman on the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus, confining her husband in a residential hall.

The incident took place in a bush near the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

The accused are Mustafizur Rahman, a student of the international relations department under the 45th batch and the international affairs secretary of the student front's JU unit, and Mamun , 45, an outsider.