BCL leader rapes woman at Jahangirnagar University, confining husband in hall
Two people, including a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), have allegedly raped a woman on the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus, confining her husband in a residential hall.
The incident took place in a bush near the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall around 9:30 pm on Saturday.
The accused are Mustafizur Rahman, a student of the international relations department under the 45th batch and the international affairs secretary of the student front's JU unit, and Mamun , 45, an outsider.
BCL leader Mustafizur had prior ties with Mamun, while Mamun was known to the victim’s family as he was once a tenant at their residence at Zirani in Ashulia
The duo has been at large since the incident, while the BCL suspended Mustafizur, a loyalist of JU unit president Aktaruzzaman Sohel, from his position.
Inspector Abdur Rasik at Savar Model Police Station confirmed the incident and said, “The victim disclosed her ordeal appearing in the police station. We are going to the spot for primary investigation and will take actions accordingly.”
The incident sparked an immediate protest on the campus, with dozens of students gathering on the premises of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. They chanted various slogans and demanded expulsion of rapists from the campus as well as punishment under the law.
According to the victim, her husband came to the JU campus on a hangout on Saturday evening, along with Mamun. Later, he tactfully made the husband call the victim to the campus, on the pretext of purchasing some household equipment.
Meanwhile, Mustafizur and Mamun forcefully confined him in room no-317 of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. When the victim reached the campus, Mamun took her to the adjacent bush, in the pretext of taking her to the husband. Later, Mustafizur and Mamun raped her there.
Mustafizur could not be reached over the phone despite repeated attempts.
Asked about the issue, the hall provost, Sabbir Alam, said they came to know about the incident and will take action after investigation. They were in efforts to identify the accused by analysing CCTV footage.
Aktaruzzaman Sohel, the BCL president of JU unit, said Mustafizur has been suspended from the university unit following the allegations. Also, they will recommend his permanent expulsion from the organisation.
ASM Firoz-ul-Hasan, the JU proctor, vowed to book the individuals, saying, "Whoever are involved with the incident, we will ensure their punishment under the state law and the university regulations."