Former Chittagong University professor Shah Alam dies

M Shah Alam, former professor of Chittagong University and former member of the Bangladesh Law Commission, died on Monday, reports UNB.

He has long been suffering from old age complications and breathed his last at a city hospital around 10:45pm, said professor ABM Abu Noman, dean of law faculty at Chittagong University.

Shah Alam received his secondary and higher secondary education at a local high school and Rajshahi Cadet college, and passed SSC and HSC examinations with distinction in 1968 and 1970 respectively.

He briefly studied economics in the University of Dhaka when Bangladesh War of Liberation started, in which he participated actively.