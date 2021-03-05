Four challenges Bangladesh may face

Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh will face four kinds of challenges after graduation from the least-developed country (LDC) list by 2026.

The challenges include loss of duty-free export markets, reciprocity in dealings with external business partners, obligation-driven policy space and stringent enforcement of compliance requirements in the domestic markets.

Discussion on the challenges and the way out strategies was held on Thursday during a virtual dialogue orgaised by the non-government research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

CPD’s distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman presented the keynote titled 'Moving out from the LDC group: Strategies for graduation with momentum'.

Mustafizur said after the graduation, Bangladesh’s exports would need to pay 15 per cent tariff to access the Canadian markets. Currently Vietnam, a key competitor of Bangladesh in apparels sector, is paying the same tariff. The obligation would make Vietnam competitive to Bangladesh.

Moreover, Bangladesh would lose the preferential market access offered by the developed countries.