Wheat procurement thru third party in violation of the law

In violation of the public procurement act, a third party has been brought in for the purchase of 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia at a government-to-government (G2G) level. While prices are seeing a downslide in the global market, the third party is being used to purchase this wheat at a higher price.

Russian wheat is now a bit higher than USD 300 per tonne in the global market, but the same wheat is being purchased for USD 430, inclusive of shipment costs.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about purchasing the wheat at this inflated rate, food secretary Islam Hossain told Prothom Alo that in all considerations, that wheat is the cheapest. Bangladesh stands to gain.

According to the public procurement act, there is no scope to involve a third party in government level procurement. Also, in a circular issued by the prime minister's office in 2016 regarding procurement at a G2G level it was said that there would be an eight-member committee of the concerned ministries to determine prices and deals.