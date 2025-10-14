Chief adviser places 6 proposals to end hunger, emphasises ‘Three-Zero World’

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Monday placed six proposals for a complete transformation of the global food and economic systems to end hunger, saying hunger is caused by the failure of the existing economic framework.

“Hunger is not caused by scarcity. It is caused by the failure of the economic framework that we have designed . . . we must change the system,” he said.

The chief adviser presented a keynote speech at the grand opening of the World Food Forum (WFF) flagship event 2025 at Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) Headquarters in Rome, Italy, Monday afternoon (local time).

While proposing six points to reform the global food and economic system, Professor Yunus said firstly, stop the wars, start the dialogue and ensure food access in conflict zones for breaking the hunger and conflict cycle.

He said secondly, keep the promises, fulfill the SDG finance commitments, take climate action seriously, and help the most vulnerable build resilience.

Thirdly, create regional food banks to manage shocks and stabilise supply chains, he said.

The chief adviser said fourthly, create and support local entrepreneurs, particularly youth entrepreneurs with finance, infrastructure, and global partnerships.

Fifthly, he suggested ending export bans, saying trade rules must support food security, not undermine it.