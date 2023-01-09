Govt has no apprehension of fresh sanctions: Shahriar Alam

While answering queries of newsmen about new sanctions, Shahriar Alam said, "We are maintaining regular communications with the US. There were some misunderstandings between us [Bangladesh and the US]. We are working on the sanctions the US slapped on us. Due to this, a quarter has shown interest over the relations between Bangladesh and USA. BNP-Jamaat took an initiative to make water trouble and catch fish from there."

Drawing attention of BNP, the state minister said, "They expected another sanction will come between 9 and 10 December. They called a rally on that day. This is the proof as to how much they depend on lobbyists and propaganda machine. If anyone wants to do politics, he or she has to win public support, as it is not possible to do politics with support of foreigners. This will never happen. Someone may be benefited temporarily from it. We have noticed at different occasions, and especially incidents after 1/11 have proved that. But that did not sustain."