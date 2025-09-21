Earthquake, epicentre in Bangladesh this time

Just within seven days, another earthquake was felt in the country today, Sunday, shortly after 12:30 pm. The tremor was experienced in the Sylhet region, with its epicentre in Chhatak, also in Sylhet. The quake measured 4.0 on the Richter scale.

Earlier, on Sunday, 14 September, an earthquake had been felt in Dhaka and other parts of the country, though that epicentre was in Indian state of Assam. That earthquake was 5.9 in magnitude.