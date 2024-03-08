Equal participation of men, women needed for country’s overall development: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Friday stressed the necessity of more engagement of women to the development process, saying equal participation of both men and women is needed for the country’s overall development.

“Today, if we have to progress economically further, women and men can build the country equally with their labour because half of the society is women,” she said while addressing a function marking the celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs organised the function in the city’s Osmani Memorial auditorium where the prime minister, as the chief guest, also conferred “Best Joyeeta Award-2023” at the national level to five women as recognition to attaining success in different fields by overcoming difficulties and challenges.