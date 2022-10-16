Rally in Dhaka in solidarity with Iran protesters

A rally was organised in front of the National Museum at the capital’s Shahbagh area on Saturday afternoon in solidarity with the movement started following the death of Iran’s Masha Amini and hijab row.

The rally, organised under the banner of ‘Nipironer Biruddhe Shahbagh’ where activists and leaders from left leaning political organisations took part in solidarity with the protest of Iranian women, was held at 3:30pm, reports news agency UNB.