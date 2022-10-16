Rally in Dhaka in solidarity with Iran protesters

The rally was presided over by organiser Akramul Hoque, an activist of youth forum Gonojagoron Mancha, while it was conducted by Khan Asaduzzaman Masum, general secretary of Jubo Union.
Among other Communist Party leaders and women activists Junanu, Chhatra Union organising secretary Sumaiya Setu, Samajtantrik Nari forum leader Monisha Chakrabarty, writer Auditi Falguni, human rights activist Musfika Laiju, publisher Robin Ahsan and feminist activist Fawzia Khandkar spoke at the programme.
There are two obstacles in our society which hinders its harmony: unequal distribution of wealth and improper education curriculum. Our education curriculum teaches that the men and women are not the same which at last results in disrespect of women in a male dominant society
“There are two obstacles in our society which hinders its harmony: unequal distribution of wealth and improper education curriculum. Our education curriculum teaches that the men and women are not the same which at last results in disrespect of women in a male dominant society,” said Akramul Hoque.
“In Iran, in the name of religion, they are killing, raping and abusing women. The same thing is going to happen in Bangladesh too and we have already observed some prefixes,” he added.
Activist and writer Fawzia Khandker said, “It is not only against women, it is against humankind. But we are too late to express our solidarity with Iranian women.”
“We are not against religion but we are against the oppression that is being made in the name of religion or using the label of religion which is oppressive to women. We want to live with respect, dignity and our legal rights. We were with this movement, we are and we will be with them,” Fawzia said.
Kaberi Gayen, professor of mass communication and journalism department at Dhaka University said, “The movement that is going on in Iran is not a sudden incident. It has a past.
“In Iran, women and girls were the part of many important movements. But with the killing of Masha Amini, Iranian government has shown its worst-ever behaviour towards the women. At least 200 women have been killed by the law enforcement agencies while participating in the movement.”