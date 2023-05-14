Cyclone Mocha weakened to deep depression, crossing coasts

The cyclone Mocha entered Myanmar, crossing the coasts of Bangladesh at 6:00 pm on Sunday, and turned into a deep depression, said the country's meteorological department in their latest bulletin.

As the cyclone weakened, the signal numbers have been lowered across the port cities.

The bulletin reads the very severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha' moved north-northeastwards and completed crossing the coast at 6:00am today and weakened into a land deep depression near Sittwe Myanmar. It is likely to move inland further and weaken gradually by giving precipitation.