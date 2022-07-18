Data Protection Act 2022 to protect data, not to control it: Anisul Huq

"While formulating the law, the similar laws of EU (GDPR), Brazil, South Africa, Canada, US (California) were closely observed and followed," he added.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "The law attempts to complement Bangladesh's national priorities in development."
"The government wishes to connect the markets and the factors of production to global supply chains in an orderly and safe environment," he added.
Representatives from both Bangladesh missions abroad and the missions in Dhaka and dignitaries from different organisations also joined the workshop.