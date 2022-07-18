Data Protection Act 2022 to protect data, not to control it: Anisul Huq

Law minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said the Data Protection Act 2022 aims to protect data, not to control it, UNB reports.

"Work is going on to bring the best balance between the protection of rights and the protection of data. Data protection law should be independent and separated," he added.

The minister was addressing a consultation workshop on the Data Protection Act 2022, organised by the ICT Division and held in a hybrid format.

State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "The law is created for protecting our citizen's data, not to control the information."