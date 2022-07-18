Bangladesh

Data Protection Act 2022 to protect data, not to control it: Anisul Huq

Prothom Alo English Desk
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul HuqCollected

Law minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said the Data Protection Act 2022 aims to protect data, not to control it, UNB reports.

"Work is going on to bring the best balance between the protection of rights and the protection of data. Data protection law should be independent and separated," he added.

The minister was addressing a consultation workshop on the Data Protection Act 2022, organised by the ICT Division and held in a hybrid format.

State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "The law is created for protecting our citizen's data, not to control the information."

"While formulating the law, the similar laws of EU (GDPR), Brazil, South Africa, Canada, US (California) were closely observed and followed," he added.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "The law attempts to complement Bangladesh's national priorities in development."

"The government wishes to connect the markets and the factors of production to global supply chains in an orderly and safe environment," he added.

Representatives from both Bangladesh missions abroad and the missions in Dhaka and dignitaries from different organisations also joined the workshop.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment