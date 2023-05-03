EC asks DCs, police to enforce electoral code of conduct in city polls

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the metropolitan police commissioners and the district administrations to ensure proper implementation and enforcement of the electoral code of conduct in the upcoming elections to Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations.
The respective deputy commissioners (DCs), police commissioners and superintendents of police (SPs) will perform their due responsibilities to ensure proper implementation and enforcement of the electoral code of conduct in the upcoming city corporation elections, said in a press release signed by Assistant Director (Public Relation) of EC Secretariat Mohammad Asadul Haq on Tuesday.
Noting that the observance of electoral code of conduct is a prerequisite for conducting elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, the release said the tendency of some candidates to hold rallies, motorcycle processions or show-downs is being noticed during the collection and submission of nomination papers for the city corporation elections which is against electoral code of conduct.
According to polls’ code of conduct, no procession or showdown shall be held during the collection and submission of nomination papers or candidates shall not collect and submit nomination papers with more than five supporters.
No procession or any showdown will be held during the pre-election period.
No candidate or any political party or any other person, organisation or institution on his or her behalf can bring out a procession or torch procession or showdown or any other kind of procession with truck, bus, motorcycle, boat, train or any other mechanical vehicle.
As per the announced schedule, the Khulna and Barishal City Corporation elections will be held on 12 June while Rajshahi and Sylhet City Corporation elections will take place on 21 June.
The last dates for nomination papers submission are 16 May and 23 May respectively.