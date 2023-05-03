EC asks DCs, police to enforce electoral code of conduct in city polls

Noting that the observance of electoral code of conduct is a prerequisite for conducting elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, the release said the tendency of some candidates to hold rallies, motorcycle processions or show-downs is being noticed during the collection and submission of nomination papers for the city corporation elections which is against electoral code of conduct.

According to polls’ code of conduct, no procession or showdown shall be held during the collection and submission of nomination papers or candidates shall not collect and submit nomination papers with more than five supporters.

No procession or any showdown will be held during the pre-election period.