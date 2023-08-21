Police objection lead to change in DNC uniform

“We have picked several colours for the uniform of the department and sent it to the home ministry to finalise it. The ministry would finalise the colour,” said the committee’s chief Azizul Islam.

Asked why an objection was raised by another organisation since the existing uniform was picked through a process, he said, “I was not during the finalisation of colour that time. That’s why I cannot make any comment on it.”

Sources said a meeting would be held with stakeholders after the ministry finalises the colour of the uniform to know if anyone has any objection to the proposed colour. The colour of the uniform would be finalised after the meeting.

DNC sources said that after finalising the colour of the new uniform, the rules will also need to be changed. Because, the dress code mandate issued in 2021 for the DNC officials has specified the colour of the uniform. Now the guidelines have to be amended before changing the colour of the uniform. Azizul Islam said it will take some time to change the rules.

Meanwhile, the DNC cannot procure new attire due to this conundrum. Lifetime of a uniform is one year, which is being expired this month. But the department cannot procure new uniform before the decision of changing colour is finalised.

Sources said all officers of DNC from sepoy to inspector used to sport khaki colour uniforms since 2014. But that uniform was changed since the members of the force themselves had reservations with the colour.

The demand for change in the uniform was raised from within the DNC. Khaki uniform was changed through a gazette issued on 23 May in 2021 following discussion with stakeholders and Turkish blue was selected as the new color of uniform. The dress code mandate issued requires officials from additional directors to sepoys to wear the uniform.