11 cases filed against 547 for police-BNP clashes in Dhaka

The police filed 11 cases at seven police stations for the clashes between the police force and the activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at several entry points in Dhaka on Saturday.

The police have named 547 as accused in the cases. Of them, 467 were identified. Majority of the accused are local BNP leaders and activists.

These cases were filed for explosives, torching buses, arson, vandalism and attacking the police. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre deputy commissioner Faruk Hossain said 149 of the accused have been detained.