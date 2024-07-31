Anarchists tried to create Sri Lanka type mayhem: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said the anarchists had tried to create Sri Lanka type mayhem in the country during the recent quota reform movement and they planned to topple the government.

"Actually, they (the anarchists) planned to create Sri Lanka type violence and oust the government," she said when Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime minister's press secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the call on.

Sheikh Hasina said the recent movement centring quota reform was not a normal movement at all, rather at one stage it turned into almost a terrorist-like attack.

