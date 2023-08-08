Men, women equal in agent banking

Over the past nine years since the start of agent banking in the country, there has been a nearly equal number of female and male bank account holders, according to the Bangladesh Bank's latest quarterly report on agent banking from January to March of this year. This report was published in June.

According to the report, there are now more than 18 million (18,934,153) account holders in agent banking. Among them, about 49 percent are women, and 49.6 per cent are men. The remaining 1 per cent includes individuals of other genders and various institutions.

The report also shows that the number of women account holders in agent banking has increased by more than 10 per cent during this quarter compared to the previous one (October to December 2022). As a result, the gap between male and female account holders has almost disappeared. Over the past year, the number of women account holders has gone up by 25 per cent. This indicates a significant rise in women's involvement in formal financial transactions.