Michael Chakma lodges complain with ICT against Hasina
UPDF leader Michael Chakma today filed an allegation with the International Crime Tribunal (ICT) over his enforced disappearance against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF) leader Michael submitted the allegation to the office of the Chief Prosecutor of the ICT. Eminent photographer Shahidul Alam and his wife Prof Rehnuma Ahmed were with Michael at that time.
Confirming the allegation, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam told the journalists that we took the allegation into cognizance and will start investigation soon. There are also some unidentified accused in the allegation.
Michael Chakma was abducted by unidentified persons from Kanchpur area under Narayanganj district on April 9 in 2019.
Later, the UPDF, its front organizations, human rights organizations and cross section of people staged demonstration and observed various programmes demanding his release.
The Amnesty International also demanded the government his release.
An allegation was lodged with Narayanganj police in this connection and a writ petition was filed with the High Court from his family but the government did not take any initiative to rescue him.
The abductors left Michael Chakma at a place in Chattogram on 7 August, after the fall of fascist Sheikh Hasina government.
Meanwhile, the commission for investigating into the enforced disappearance found direct involvement of the ousted prime minister with violation of human rights and forced detention.
The ICT has been investigating those allegations for ensuring their exemplary punishment.