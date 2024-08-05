Sheikh Hasina resigned and left country

In the face of the one-point demand of government’s resign from the platform ‘Students against Discrimination’, Sheikh Hasina has resigned from the post of the prime minister.

After resigning she left in a military helicopter towards 2:30 pm today, Monday. She was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana. The helicopter reportedly left for India.

Awami League president Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fourth consecutive time on 11 January this year. Earlier, she served as the prime minister through the seventh national election in 1996.