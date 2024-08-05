Sheikh Hasina resigned and left country
In the face of the one-point demand of government’s resign from the platform ‘Students against Discrimination’, Sheikh Hasina has resigned from the post of the prime minister.
After resigning she left in a military helicopter towards 2:30 pm today, Monday. She was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana. The helicopter reportedly left for India.
Awami League president Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fourth consecutive time on 11 January this year. Earlier, she served as the prime minister through the seventh national election in 1996.
Sheikh Hasina became the prime minister again in 2008 winning the ninth national election conducted under the military-backed caretaker government. Then the tenth national election was one-sided, where the opposition parties didn’t take part.
Also, there’s debate about the eleventh national election held in 2018. There was extensive allegation of ballot stuffing on the night before of this election. This election became famous as the ‘night election’.
And, she became the prime minister again through the twelfth national election held in January this year. However, this election too is controversial. The opposition didn’t take part in this election either.
A ‘dummy’ competition was arranged by presenting the leaders of their own party as independent candidates. Opposition labeled this election as ‘dummy election’. After just six months in power, she resigned and left the country in a helicopter in the face of widespread protest from students and public.