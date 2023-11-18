'Women cannot be kept out of polling booths'

Shamim Ara Sheuli, Country Representative of InterNews Bangladesh, focused on the challenges faced by women voters in the country. She highlighted the prevalent notion that women lack interest and understanding in politics, leading to biases and pressures from family members in candidate selection. Sheuli said there was a need for a shift in media coverage during election campaigns, urging the Election Commission and political parties to address the challenges faced by women voters.

The declining women voter turnout in Bangladesh raised concerns for Shamim Ara Sheuli, who stressed the importance of collective efforts to overcome these challenges. She advocated for women candidates, stating, "Women candidates can work better for the women in our country." She acknowledged the difficulties women face in securing nomination for elections and called for concerted efforts to promote gender equality in politics.

Nadia Binte Amin shared insights from a study conducted in a small village, revealing the common expectations of women voters. According to Dr. Amin, women seek honest, dedicated, and sincere representatives who will actively contribute to local development. She emphasised the evolving role of women in making independent voting decisions and their desire for voting centers near their homes due to mobility constraints. Dr. Amin underscored the importance of economic empowerment and access to information for women, asserting that these factors play a crucial role in enhancing women's participation in the electoral process. She advocated for new faces in politics, along with increased representation of women.

