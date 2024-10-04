Malaysia PM Anwar assures attention to entry of 18,000 Bangladeshis

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim Friday assured that his government would give immediate attention to the fresh entry of 18,000 Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia in the first phase.

“We have discussed the whole system. And we have gone through very transparent procedures. We need workers but they can’t be treated as modern slaves, no matter if they are from Bangladesh or any other country,” he said.

Visiting Malaysian prime minister said this while responding to a question during a joint press appearance with chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka after bilateral talks.