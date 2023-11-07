PM Hasina calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called upon the global leaders for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza stopping illegal occupation.

"I call upon all parties to ensure humanitarian access and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. I urge world leaders to end this dreadful war, collective punishment, and illegal occupation," she said.

She was addressing the opening session of "International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment" as the guest of honour here.

"We must remain united for an independent and sovereign state of Palestine. I will continue to do my part on behalf of our Palestinian brothers and sisters," she continued.

The prime minister said all Muslims women should raise their voices for peace.

"We condemn the Israeli atrocities committed against innocent women and children in Gaza," she said.

It brings memory of the two hundred thousand women and girls who suffered inhuman persecution in the Great Liberation War in 1971, she said.

"It reminds me of the brutal assassination of my parents and other family members, including women and children, on 15 August 1975 carnage," she said.

The premier went on saying that it evokes the scene of thousands of tortured Rohingya women and children from Myanmar who took refuge at our border in August 2017.