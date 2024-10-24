BRAC mourns the loss of Richard Cash, a lifelong friend of Bangladesh

BRAC is deeply saddened by the passing of Richard Allan Cash, a distinguished public health researcher, co-developer of the Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT), and a steadfast friend of Bangladesh, reported a press release.

Born on 9 June 1941, Cash passed away on 22 October in Boston at the age of 83, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of service and innovation that transformed healthcare worldwide.

An American by birth, Cash fondly said, "Bangladesh is my second home," a sentiment he lived by for decades. His profound connection to the country began in the 1970s when he chose to serve at the Cholera Research Laboratory (now icddr,b) in Dhaka.