BRAC Healthcare now open in Siddheswari

BRAC Healthcare Limited, a concern of BRAC Enterprises, has inaugurated its third healthcare centre in Siddheswari, stated a press release.

With a commitment to delivering empathetic, warm and compassionate care, akin to that of a close family member, BRAC Healthcare launched its first branch in March last year in the Mirpur area of the capital. Building on this approach, a second branch was opened earlier this year in Uttara.

The new branch, located at House-116/1, Siddheswari Circular Road, 27 Shaheed Sangbadik Selina Parvin Road, Dhaka, was officially inaugurated by Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises and chairperson of BRAC Healthcare Limited on Thursday, 17 October 2024.