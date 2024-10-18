BRAC Healthcare now open in Siddheswari
BRAC Healthcare Limited, a concern of BRAC Enterprises, has inaugurated its third healthcare centre in Siddheswari, stated a press release.
With a commitment to delivering empathetic, warm and compassionate care, akin to that of a close family member, BRAC Healthcare launched its first branch in March last year in the Mirpur area of the capital. Building on this approach, a second branch was opened earlier this year in Uttara.
The new branch, located at House-116/1, Siddheswari Circular Road, 27 Shaheed Sangbadik Selina Parvin Road, Dhaka, was officially inaugurated by Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises and chairperson of BRAC Healthcare Limited on Thursday, 17 October 2024.
This expansion marks a significant milestone in the healthcare sector as BRAC Healthcare commits to delivering top-tier, patient-centric medical services adhering to the highest ethical standards.
Staffed by a team of highly qualified medical professionals, the centre pledges to meet evolving healthcare needs through six key service pillars: family physician and first aid care, physician consultations, health and wellness (physiotherapy, mental health counselling, and nutrition), dental care, and diagnostics.
The centre also hosts a government-registered model pharmacy, offering access to safe medicines at competitive prices, with experienced pharmacists ready to assist clients.
During the opening ceremony Tamara Hasan Abed remarked, “Our first two branches have served thousands of patients, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback has reinforced our belief that healthcare can and should be centred on the patient experience.”
“Today, as we open the doors to this new facility, we reaffirm our commitment to transforming the healthcare landscape in Bangladesh,” she added.
Mohammad Anisur Rahman, senior director of BRAC Enterprises and managing director of BRAC Healthcare Limited delivered the opening remarks at the inauguration.
Among others senior director of People, Culture and Communications at BRAC Moutushi Kabir, head of BRAC Healthcare Limited Taufiqul Hasan Siddiquee, centre manager Asif Mahmud, family physician Md Tanvir Hasan Faisal and nurse Sharly Annesha Madhu were present there.
Earlier this year, BRAC Healthcare strengthened its service delivery with the launch of its new app. The app offers patients a seamless platform to book appointments, track their medical history, and access a wide range of healthcare services directly, from their mobile devices.
Since the successful launch of its first two branches at Mirpur’s Kazipara area and in Uttara Sector 6, BRAC Healthcare has served more than 50,000 patients, with nearly 50 per cent of them being women.
The newly inaugurated centre in Siddheswari is now open for appointments and services. For more information about BRAC Healthcare and its services, please visit www.brachealthcare.com, download the BRAC Healthcare Android App, or dial +8809678191911.