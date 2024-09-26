BRAC staff contributes one-day salary for post-flood rehabilitation efforts

BRAC has also extended its support to four government hospitals in these districts, providing healthcare services to 14,588 people impacted by the floods. In addition, 10,600 tube wells have been disinfected benefitting more than 90,000 people.

The allocated funds will play a crucial role in the agricultural sector by helping restore livelihoods, including support for farmers to rebuild their crops and livestock. Shelter initiatives will focus on assisting displaced families in rebuilding their homes, providing them with the security and stability needed for recovery.

Furthermore, efforts to restore educational facilities will ensure that children can return to school, minimising disruption to their education caused by the disaster. Cash endowments will also be provided, empowering families to meet their immediate needs and facilitating their journey towards recovery.