BRAC staff contributes one-day salary for post-flood rehabilitation efforts
BRAC staff has contributed their one-day salary, over Tk 53.6 million (Tk 53,645,520) to support communities affected by recent flash floods in 11 districts across the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions of Bangladesh, stated a press release.
This funding will help scale up BRAC's overall response and post-flood rehabilitation in critical areas, including shelter, water supply, sanitation, hygiene, health, food security, agriculture, and education.
As of 25 September 2024, BRAC, with support from its own resources, donors, various organisations, and individuals, has reached 127,000 families with essential aid, including food, and drinking water.
Over 5,000 BRAC staff members have been deployed, working tirelessly to ensure assistance reaches those most affected, particularly in hard-to-reach and underserved areas.
Between 27 August and 25 September 2024, BRAC established 637 medical camps in Cumilla, Feni, Lakshmipur, Noakhali, and Chattogram, providing medical services to 100,447 patients. Among those served were 10,936 children under the age of five and 411 persons with disabilities.
BRAC has also extended its support to four government hospitals in these districts, providing healthcare services to 14,588 people impacted by the floods. In addition, 10,600 tube wells have been disinfected benefitting more than 90,000 people.
The allocated funds will play a crucial role in the agricultural sector by helping restore livelihoods, including support for farmers to rebuild their crops and livestock. Shelter initiatives will focus on assisting displaced families in rebuilding their homes, providing them with the security and stability needed for recovery.
Furthermore, efforts to restore educational facilities will ensure that children can return to school, minimising disruption to their education caused by the disaster. Cash endowments will also be provided, empowering families to meet their immediate needs and facilitating their journey towards recovery.