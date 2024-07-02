75pc coronavirus patients were given antibiotics for no reason

The unnecessary use of antibiotics spiked during the coronavirus pandemic. A study has revealed that some 75 per cent were administered with antibiotics without any specific reason. Such unnecessary use of antibiotics has put the public at risk.

A large number of studies was conducted home and abroad over the use of antibiotics during the pandemic. The extensive use of antibiotics in Bangladesh during the pandemic came up in a research article published in the journal International Society for Infectious Diseases in the second week of June.

It states although antibiotics are hardly needed in coronavirus treatment, it was used extensively in Bangladesh during the pandemic. The research was based on a survey conducted on some 3,693 coronavirus patients admitted to five hospitals – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital, Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmad Hospital, Rangpur Medical College Hospital and Khulna Medical College Hospital.