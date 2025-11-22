Over 10m people felt strong shaking in Dhaka: USGS

Dhaka city shook with the intense tremor of the earthquake. The epicenter of this earthquake was in Madhabdi upazila of Narsingdi, 25 kilometers from Dhaka. The earthquake affected Dhaka and nearby districts as well.

Due to the earthquake, walls collapsed in various places. Railings and parts of some buildings were seen falling off. Many people became sick out of fear. At least 10 deaths have been reported. Among them, 5 in Narsingdi, 4 in Dhaka, and 1 in Narayanganj. More than 600 people have been injured.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake originated yesterday, Friday, at 10:38:26 AM in Madhabdi upazila of Narsingdi. Its magnitude on the Richter scale was 5.7. However, the US Geological Survey (USGS) says the magnitude was 5.5. Its origin was 10 kilometers deep below the surface.