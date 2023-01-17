Bangladesh

Bangladesh, Rwanda sign air connectivity agreement

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh and Rwanda have signed an air services agreement to enhance connectivity, trade and people-to-people ties, reports UNB.

Bangladesh high commissioner to New Delhi Mustafizur Rahman and Rwanda high commissioner to Bangladesh with residence in New Delhi Jacqueline Mukangira inked the deal in the Indian capital Thursday.

The agreement will facilitate the movement of people and goods between Bangladesh and Rwanda using the air route.

The air connectivity agreement is also expected to contribute largely to the economic growth between Bangladesh and Rwanda.

Bangladesh has taken initiatives to forge cooperation with Rwanda in different sectors, including agriculture, food processing; promotion and protection of investments, foreign office consultations and cooperation between the foreign service academies of the two countries. Both sides are having discussions to sign agreements in these areas.

Initiatives have also been taken to organise a bilateral visit from Bangladesh to Rwanda and hold bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries.

