Bangladesh, Rwanda sign air connectivity agreement

The air connectivity agreement is also expected to contribute largely to the economic growth between Bangladesh and Rwanda.

Bangladesh has taken initiatives to forge cooperation with Rwanda in different sectors, including agriculture, food processing; promotion and protection of investments, foreign office consultations and cooperation between the foreign service academies of the two countries. Both sides are having discussions to sign agreements in these areas.

Initiatives have also been taken to organise a bilateral visit from Bangladesh to Rwanda and hold bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries.