Dhaka's livability may deteriorate further if DAP revised

After the formulation of Dhaka's Detailed Area Plan (DAP), the government has consistently faced pressure from influential circles with vested interests. The recent initiative to revise DAP is seen as a continuation of this trend.

If DAP undergoes modifications under the influence of powerful individuals or groups without involving all stakeholders in discussions, it could severely deteriorate the livability of Dhaka city.

These concerns were discussed in a virtual session titled "Dhaka Detailed Area Plan (DAP) Revision Initiative: IPD's Observations," organised by the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) on a Saturday morning. Professor Adil Mohammad Khan, the Executive Director of IPD, delivered the keynote address during the session.