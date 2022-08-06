China focuses geopolitics, Bangladesh’s emphasis on business

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is scheduled to reach Dhaka on Saturday on a two-day trip to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh leadership. On the second day of the visit, he will hold a meeting with Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen. Aside from the bilateral issues, the Chinese side will eye on geopolitics and strategic assistance, said the diplomatic sources. The Bangladesh side will focus augmenting business, speedy implementation of different development projects and Rohingya repatriation.

The foreign ministry officials told Prothom Alo that the Chinese foreign minister will take part in a meeting during breakfast with AK Abdul Momen on Sunday morning. Following the discussion at least five instruments and MoUs could be signed. Later, Wang Yi will pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and leave Bangladesh.