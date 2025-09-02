DUCSU election: 2 committees formed to investigate threat of 'gang rape' against female student

Dhaka University administration has formed two committees to investigate the incident where a student who filed a writ petition regarding the DUCSU election was threatened with gang rape. One committee is a three-member fact-finding committee from the university's Proctor's Office, and the other is a two-member committee from the DUCSU and Hall Parliament Election Commission.

The student had filed a writ petition challenging the candidacy of SM Forhad, the GS candidate of the 'Oikobodho Shikkharthi Jote' (United Student Alliance) panel supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir in the DUCSU election.

In response to that writ, the High Court on Monday issued an order to postpone the DUCSU election. Following this, Ali Hossain, a student of the university's sociology department from the 2020-21 academic year, posted a threat on Facebook to 'gang rape' the petitioner student.