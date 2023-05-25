Dengue: 52 patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Fifty-two more people have been hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.
Of the new patients, 41 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka while the rest went to hospitals outside of the capital.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 178 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, including 148 in the capital alone.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,620 dengue cases, 1,429 recoveries, and 13 deaths this year.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.