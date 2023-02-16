Rohingya woman shot dead in Ukhiya

Miscreants have shot a Rohingya woman to death and wounded another Rohingya leader in two camps in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar.

The incident took place around 11:00 am on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

The victim, 25-year-old Noor Kayes, was the wife of one Najum Uddin in camp No-8 of Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp, said police.