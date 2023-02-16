Rohingya woman shot dead in Ukhiya

The wounded is Abdur Rahman, 38, son of late Karim Ullah and chief community leader, locally known as head Majhi, of H-block in camp No-12 from the same refugee camp.
Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said unidentified miscreants fired at the room of Noor around 11:00 am leaving her critically wounded.
Later, she was rushed to the Kutupalong MSF Hospital where physicians announced her dead upon arrival, he said, adding that the miscreants fled away sensing the presence of the law enforcers.
Another group of criminals also shot Rohingya leader Rahman after entering his house at the same time.
He has been undergoing treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, the OC said, adding that a process was underway to file cases in these connections.