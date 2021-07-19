Gazipur highways crowded with homebound passengers

Crowds of homebound passengers along the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways at Gazipur have stepped up since Monday morning. As over the past few days, vehicles have been proceeding slowly along the 12km stretch of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway from the Chandana intersection to Tongi. Traffic jams are forming at Borobari, Kunia and College Gate. The traffic congestion is increasing with the large number of trucks carrying cattle and also because of ongoing construction work. This is causing suffering to the passengers and the drivers alike.

In the meantime, homebound crowds were seen from the morning at the Chandra intersection of Kaliakoir upazila, Gazipur, heading northwards. The people were having to wait inordinately due to inflated fares and an inadequate number of buses. Many were seen boarding trucks and pickup vans, risking their lives to go home.