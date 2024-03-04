How can inflation be the main concern: Finance minister

At this point the newspersons pointed out, this is people's hard-earned money, so why should projects be taken up on assumptions? In reply, the state minister for planning said politics and development cannot always be done according to mathematical calculations. In most cases projects are taken up on certain considerations. Now there are directives from the prime minister to take up projects after carrying out feasibility studies. There can be errors in such selections. He looked forward to everyone’s understanding in this regard.

However, the state minister for planning, went on to say that mistakes and misdeeds were not the same thing. He says there may be mistakes, but there will be no misdeeds.

He went on to say, “It is the officials at the field level who implement the government’s political and development aspirations. They have been directed to be more attentive in their implementation. We are hopeful that the government’s image will be brightened further under the leadership of the district administration. To the people in our country, the government basically means the deputy commissioners and the UNOs. Their good work is seen as the good work of the government. They have been asked to be more people-friendly.”