Inflation to ease soon as govt takes measures: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told the parliament that inflation will be eased soon as the government has taken various measures to curb it.

“Inflation will come under control soon due to the reduction of prices of fuel, food products and fertilizers in the global market as well as adjustment of fuel oil prices and government initiatives to normalize the food supply chain,” she said.

The prime minister made the statement while replying to a tabled question from opposition Jatiya Party lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu, elected from Kishoreganj-3 at the scheduled question-answer session of the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Hasina, also leader of the parliament, mentioned that Bangladesh is experiencing various economic setbacks at the outcome of adverse impact on the global economy due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and war-centered sanctions that started after global Covid-19 pandemic.