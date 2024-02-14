Inflation to ease soon as govt takes measures: PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told the parliament that inflation will be eased soon as the government has taken various measures to curb it.
“Inflation will come under control soon due to the reduction of prices of fuel, food products and fertilizers in the global market as well as adjustment of fuel oil prices and government initiatives to normalize the food supply chain,” she said.
The prime minister made the statement while replying to a tabled question from opposition Jatiya Party lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu, elected from Kishoreganj-3 at the scheduled question-answer session of the Prime Minister.
Sheikh Hasina, also leader of the parliament, mentioned that Bangladesh is experiencing various economic setbacks at the outcome of adverse impact on the global economy due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and war-centered sanctions that started after global Covid-19 pandemic.
She observed that this has had a significant impact on inflation, subsidy expenditure, balance of trade, foreign exchange reserves and exchange rates.
In reply to a query of independent lawmaker Saiful Islam, elected from Dhaka-19, Sheikh Hasina said price hike of some products in global market such as fuel oil, edible oil, wheat, fertilizers, various food products, consumer goods and industrial raw materials has rendered import inflation to Bangladesh.
She added that her government is currently continuing all kinds of activities to keep the prices of consumer goods normal.
Answering to another query from Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the Prime Minister said necessary initiatives have been taken regarding the signing of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) treaty/agreement with 10 countries aiming to receive necessary information, evidence and other required assistance to recover the money smuggled from Bangladesh.
To this end, she also said that a strategic paper on the recovery of laundered money has been prepared.
The strategic paper, after approval by the National Coordination Committee formed to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorist activities, has been sent to all relevant ministries, departments and agencies to implement the recommendations.
Sheikh Hasina said that money laundering through “hundi” or any other means is investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) .
“In this regard, the law enforcement authorities of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) are increasingly communicating with their foreign counterparts for the purpose of mutual cooperation to recover money in cases of money laundering detected abroad,” she added.
Giving answer to another question from treasury bench lawmaker Nani Gopal Mondal, elected from Khulna-I, Leader of the House said that the Government has approved the "Bangladesh Offshore Model Production Sharing Contract 2023" designed to be modern and competitive to strengthen the country's offshore oil and gas exploration activities.
She disclosed “Offshore bidding round to be announced soon.”
Sheikh Hasina said that a dredging concept paper has been prepared for excavating 491 rivers to restore the flow of rivers in Bangladesh.
According to the concept paper, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority under the Ministry of Shipping will excavate 178 rivers, while the Water Development Board will excavate 313 rivers, she told the parliament.