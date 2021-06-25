Gender gap in technology must be closed

In rural Bangladesh, the internet was mainly centered on social media. A joint study of We Are Social and Hootsuite in 2018 indicated that at least 30 million persons used social media in Bangladesh. Facebook was the most popular social media platform in the country. And 24 per cent of the profiles were of women. (The Financial Express, 24 March 2018). So even in the use of social media, women lag way behind men.

The haors are among Bangladesh's most backward rural regions. Quoting a study report, Dhaka Tribune on 22 August wrote that only 10 per cent of women between the ages of 15 and 29 years living in the village used the internet. This was 20 per cent in urban areas. While 50 per cent of the youth in the country are female, the percentage of their use of the internet is disappointing. Yet it is the youth, male and female, who have the most potential and promise in the use of internet.

The report said that 72 per cent of the youth of low income families owned mobile phones, where this rate among the higher income families was 92 per cent. And of girls in the low income families, 24 per cent owned mobile phones, while this was 73 per cent among girls in higher income families. So while poverty is a hindrance to the use of technology by women, so is gender. Unless this disparity can be removed, women, who constitute 50 per cent of the country's most promising population, will be dropped from development work, which naturally will hold back the country's overall development and progress.