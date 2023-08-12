S Alam sends legal notice to four newspapers including Prothom Alo

S Alam Group and its chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam have issued legal notices to two secretaries of the government, the editors of four newspapers including Prothom Alo and seven journalists, regarding certain published news reports. The notice has called upon the home secretary and the secretary for information and broadcasting to take steps so that by 10:00am Sunday morning the reports in S Alam Group and the concerned banks are removed from the public domain. A demand was also made so that such reports are not published again.

Senior lawyer Ajmamul Hussain KC on Thursday sent the legal notices on behalf of Mohammad Saiful Alam. The notice stated that if the reports are not removed by 13 August 10:00 am, a writ will be filed with the High Court for due measures to be taken for protection of the fundamental rights of Saiful Alam and S Alam Group.