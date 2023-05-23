DU teacher proposes govt's tenure extend by 5 more years without election

A teacher of Dhaka University has proposed the tenure of the current parliament and the government be extended for five more years without holding any election.
DU sociology department’s professor AKM Jamal Uddin, who is known as a pro-government teacher of DU, came up with the proposal while speaking at a human chain programme organised by DU Teachers Association on the campus on Monday.
“The parliament could not function properly for two years due to Covid pandemic. None from the government, people and various organisations could work and country was not run properly at that time. That’s why the tenure of the parliament and the government should be extended by five more years. If extension of five years is not possible, then the tenure of the government and the parliament can be extended by at least two years,” Jamal Uddin said.
DUTA organised the human chain protesting a death threat to prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Jamal Uddin was president of Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall unit and later central international affairs secretary of ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League. He became active at politics of ‘Blue Panel’—the panel of pro-Awami League teachers of the university.
There is an obligation to hold the national election in next six months. But I think there is no reason to hold the national election due to natural disasters, covid disaster. There is no necessity eitherAKM Jamal Uddin, Professor of sociology department at Dhaka University
Jamal Uddin was elected teacher’s representative at DU senate from the blue panel last year. He is the director of Nazmul Karim Study Centre at DU. Also, Jamal Uddin is president and spokesperson of a faction of ‘Muktijuddho Mancha’.
“I make an earnest request to the honorable prime minister, civil society and political parties of the country. There is an obligation to hold the national election in next six months. But I think there is no reason to hold the national election because of the natural disasters, covid disaster. There is no necessity either.”
DUTA president Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan presided over the human chain. Conducted by the organisation’s secretary Zeenat Huda, DU vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman, pro-VCs Mohammad Samad and ASM Maksud Kamal, treasurer Momtaz Uddin Ahmed, former DUTA secretary M Ohiduzzaman, social science faculty’s former dean Sadeka Halim, incumbent dean Zia Rahman and syndicate member Abul Monsur Ahmed, among others, spoke at the event.