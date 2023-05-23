DU teacher proposes govt's tenure extend by 5 more years without election

A teacher of Dhaka University has proposed the tenure of the current parliament and the government be extended for five more years without holding any election.

DU sociology department’s professor AKM Jamal Uddin, who is known as a pro-government teacher of DU, came up with the proposal while speaking at a human chain programme organised by DU Teachers Association on the campus on Monday.

“The parliament could not function properly for two years due to Covid pandemic. None from the government, people and various organisations could work and country was not run properly at that time. That’s why the tenure of the parliament and the government should be extended by five more years. If extension of five years is not possible, then the tenure of the government and the parliament can be extended by at least two years,” Jamal Uddin said.