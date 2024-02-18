PM Hasina urges world leaders to stop genocide in Gaza
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the global leaders to stop genocide in Gaza.
“Bangladesh has always stood against genocide. What is happening in Gaza is a genocide, I feel. So we never support it,” she said in an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2024 on Saturday.
The Bangladesh prime minister also stated unequivocally that the Palestinian people have their rights to live and have their own state.
“The Gaza people have the right to live but what is happening there is a very sad thing. We should help them, and stop this invasion and war,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina has called upon the world leaders to support and help “the suffering children, women, and people of Palestine”.
She said Bangladesh has already sent some assistance for them.
Replying to a query on a planned Israeli operation on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the prime minister said they have never supported such an offensive.
“Palestinian people should have the right to have their own state - this is clear,” she expressed.
She continued: “There is a two state theory in the 1967 UN resolution. It should be implemented immediately.”