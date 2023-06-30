Bangladesh abstains from voting at UNGA to establish body to clarify fate of 130,000 missing Syrians

Bangladesh and India are among the 62 countries which abstained from voting in the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on a mechanism to help families of 130,000 Syrians disappeared with means to know the whereabouts of their relatives and beloved ones.

The UN General Assembly approved the resolution Thursday that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria, reports AP.

The resolution, an important response to appeals by their families and loved ones, was adopted by the 193-member world body on a vote of 83-11 with 62 abstentions. Among those opposing the resolution was Syria, which said it will not cooperate with the new institution. Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and Iran also voted no, it said.

The resolution, spearheaded by Luxembourg, noted that after 12 years of fighting in Syria “little progress has been achieved in alleviating the suffering of families by providing answers as to the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons.”

It authorizes the establishment of an Independent Institution of Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic, under UN auspices, “to clarify the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons … and to provide adequate support to victims, survivors and the families of those missing.”