Padma Bridge: Maiden train trip from Bhanga to Mawa takes less than 2 hrs

The authorities have successfully completed a trial run of a train on the Padma Bridge from Bhanga station in Faridpur to Mawa station on Tuesday. It took a bit less than two hours to cross the 42 kilometer stretch.

The special train, comprising seven compartments with railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan and other guests on board, left the Bhanga station for the Padma Bridge around 1:21pm and reached Mawa at 3:15 pm.

Before the trail run, the railways minister shed light on development works carried out by the current government and said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is fulfilling her dreams one by one.