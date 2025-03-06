Badruddin Umar refuses to receive Independence Award 

In response to the news, he said in a statement, “It is not possible for me to receive this award.” Jatiya Mukti Council secretary Faiezul Hakim sent the statement to the media. Badruddin Umar is president of the council.

The eminent writer expressed his intention to refrain from accepting government and private awards, as per his longstanding practice.

“Since 1973, I have been awarded from many government and non-government organisations, and I accepted none of those. Now, the interim government announced to give me the Independence Award. I thank them for this, but it is not possible for me to receive this award too. I am informing it through this press statement,” he said.