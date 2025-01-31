Judiciary reforms: Permanent HC benches recommended in all divisions

On 27 October, the Supreme Court administration submitted a proposal along with a concept paper to the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs regarding the formation of a separate judiciary secretariat.

The commission’s draft proposal includes several key issues, including the appointment, disciplinary actions, and removal of Supreme Court judges; the establishment of a Supreme Court Secretariat; ensuring the administrative and financial independence of the judiciary; decentralisation and expansion of the judicial system; the formation of a permanent and independent government attorney service; the creation of an independent criminal investigation agency; addressing the backlog of pending cases; integrating information technology into judicial work; preventing corruption within the judiciary; and ensuring transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Earlier, the interim government established 11 commissions to propose reforms in various sectors, including the Judiciary Reform Commission. This eight-member commission, led by retired Appellate Division Justice Shah Abu Naeem Mominur Rahman, was formed on 3 October. The commission has already sent a preliminary report to the Law Ministry, with the full report expected to be submitted soon.

Lawyer Tanim Hussain Shawon, a member of the Judiciary Reform Commission, told Prothom Alo that the proposal aims to bring justice closer to the people while ensuring that court jurisdiction remains intact.

To achieve this, the commission is recommending the establishment of permanent High Court division benches in divisional headquarters outside Dhaka, which would require an amendment to Article 100 of the Constitution.

Additionally, the expansion of civil and criminal courts at the upazila level has been proposed. The commission’s full report is in its final stage and will be sent to the relevant authorities via email today. A formal submission to the Chief Adviser is scheduled for 5 February.