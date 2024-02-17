Seven institutions taken over following law, says Grameen Bank chairman

Grameen Bank’s chairman AKM Saiful Majid has said seven institutions of Gramenen Telecom Bhaban were taken over legally and Nobel laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus has no ownership or share with these institutions.

Saiful Majid said this at a press conference at Grameen Bank office in the city’s Mirpur today, Saturday.

At a press conference on Thursday, Dr Yunus alleged that Grameen Bank has usurped eight institutions that he established from the profit of his business.

Grameen Bank called the press briefing today to rebut the allegations made by Dr Yunus.