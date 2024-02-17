Seven institutions taken over following law, says Grameen Bank chairman
Grameen Bank’s chairman AKM Saiful Majid has said seven institutions of Gramenen Telecom Bhaban were taken over legally and Nobel laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus has no ownership or share with these institutions.
Saiful Majid said this at a press conference at Grameen Bank office in the city’s Mirpur today, Saturday.
At a press conference on Thursday, Dr Yunus alleged that Grameen Bank has usurped eight institutions that he established from the profit of his business.
Grameen Bank called the press briefing today to rebut the allegations made by Dr Yunus.
He said Grameen Kalyan was established in 1996 at the 42nd meeting of Grameen Bank board of directors as per the company act. Dr Yunus withdrew Tk 4.47 billion from Grameen Bank to establish Grameen Kalyan. He also took a donation of Tk 240 million from the bank while establishing Grameen Telecom but the bank is yet to receive any interest or profit.
Grameen Bank’s chairman claimed that he has proof that Dr Yunus laundered money. Dr Yunus withdrew billions of money to establish institutions such as Grameen Telecom, Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Fund. Audit in the last seven months revealed this picture, said the Grameen Bank chairman.
He claimed that Dr Yunus did not establish the institutions such as Grameen Telecom, Grameen Kalyan and other sister concerns from profit of business. Rather he established these institutes with the money of Grameen Bank.
Saiful Majid said institutions such as Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom were established in the 1990s. But several important records of these institutions are not available now since these were destroyed.
Refuting Dr Yunus’ allegations, the Grameen Bank chairman said they issued letters to take control of the seven institutions—Grameen Kalyan, Grameen Telecom, Grameen Fund, Grameen Motsho Foundation, Grameen Udyog, Grameen Shamogree and Grameen Shakti.
Chairman and directors were selected in three of these institutions. But Dr Yunus mentioned eight institutions which is not correct.
Saiful Majid said Grameen Bank nominated chairman and directors in seven institutions during the 155th board meeting on Monday in accordance with the laws of the respective institutions. Nothing unlawful was done in the process.
Grameen Bank’s managing director Nur Mohammad, Grameen Bank’s director Mohammad Jubair, legal adviser Masud Akter, among others, were present during the press briefing.