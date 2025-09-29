Khagrachhari incident: NCP’s Hannan Masud embarrassed over ‘fake rape’ remark, calls for harsher punishment

National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Abdul Hannan Masud has expressed “embarrassment” after sparking controversy by describing the alleged gang-rape of an adolescent girl from an ethnic minority community in Khagrachhari as a “fake rape”.

He “regretted” using an unwarranted word and called for severe punishment for perpetrators of sexual violence.

Hannan Masud, the party’s senior joint chief coordinator, said he is “embarrassed and regrets” for using the phrase.