Hannan Masud calls rape allegations in Khagrachhari ‘fake’ and ‘Indian conspiracy’

Following the incident of three people being shot dead in Khagrachhari during protests and violence over the allegations of a teenage girl from the hill tracts being raped, a tense situation prevails throughout the district. In this context, Abdul Hannan Masud, senior joint chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has made a comment calling the incident of rape ‘fake’.

According to Abdul Hannan Masud, India is playing its last trump card over the hill tracts, creating instability in the region. He claimed that India through a fabricated rape case is trying to pit the hill community members against the Bengali population. He made these remarks on Sunday evening at a unity and solidarity rally held at Saiful Market in Hathia Union of Noakhali.