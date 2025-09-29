Hannan Masud calls rape allegations in Khagrachhari ‘fake’ and ‘Indian conspiracy’
Following the incident of three people being shot dead in Khagrachhari during protests and violence over the allegations of a teenage girl from the hill tracts being raped, a tense situation prevails throughout the district. In this context, Abdul Hannan Masud, senior joint chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has made a comment calling the incident of rape ‘fake’.
According to Abdul Hannan Masud, India is playing its last trump card over the hill tracts, creating instability in the region. He claimed that India through a fabricated rape case is trying to pit the hill community members against the Bengali population. He made these remarks on Sunday evening at a unity and solidarity rally held at Saiful Market in Hathia Union of Noakhali.
Speaking there, Hannan Masud said, “There’s a conspiracy going on regarding Bangladesh’s hill tracts. India wants to take over our hill territories. We will not give even an inch of our land to anyone. Just as we confronted Pakistan in 1971, we will confront India in 2025.”
His remarks sparked debate on social media, both in favour and against him. In response, Hannan posted a status on Facebook around 12:15 pm today, Monday stating, “I repeat, turmoil is being provoked in the hills bringing a rape case to the forefront. Rape is a heinous crime and the perpetrators must be punished. But those who are inciting separatists and fuelling such despicable acts centering this incident to destabilise the hill tract do not belong to the civil society, they are traitors.”
Meanwhile, in reaction to such statements from Hannan Masud and NCP’s silence over the Khagrachhari incident, NCP’s joint chief organiser (Northern Region) Alik Mree resigned from the party. He announced his resignation via a Facebook post around 12:00 pm today.
Alik Mree told Prothom Alo this afternoon, “The NCP office in Khagrachhari issued a statement regarding the 26 September incident in the district. Although it did not mention the rape incident in the headline, it condemned the attack on army personnel and the vandalism of their vehicles.”
“Yesterday, I sought a response in the NCP group regarding this statement and followed up via email. Yet, I received no reply despite waiting until this morning. Additionally, NCP leader Abdul Hannan Masud stated at an event that the rape incident in Khagrachhari is fake. Under these circumstances, I felt compelled to resign.”
During the protests and violence in Guimara, Khagrachhari, three people were killed by gunfire yesterday. At least 20 others were injured, including 13 army personnel and three police officers. Following yesterday’s violence, a tense situation prevails in the district.
Under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ an indefinite blockade is continuing in three districts of the hill tract, with an eight-point demand including arrest and trial of all those accused in the rape case. Meanwhile, the section 144 imposed by the administration also remains in force.
Due to the blockade, movement of long-distance transport remains suspended in Khagrachhari. Visiting Khagrachhari municipal town around 8:00 this morning, only a few auto-rickshaws were found on the roads and the shops were closed. Meanwhile, members of the law enforcement forces were found standing guard on different intersections. Anyone seen gathering in groups of more than two was being questioned.
The teenage girl was allegedly gang raped while returning home from private tuition around 9:00 pm last Tuesday. Around 11:00 pm, relatives found her unconscious in a field and rescued her. Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the incident and the court has placed him on a six-day remand. In protest of the rape a blockade programme began from 5:00 am on Saturday under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’.