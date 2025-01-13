7-member law and order committee formed

The government has formed a seven-member law and order committee headed by Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury to advise on appointments, transfers, and disciplinary matters of district police superintendents (SPs), deputy inspector generals (DIGs), and higher-ranking officials.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification to this end on Sunday.

Other members of the committee are: Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Md. Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, Home Secretary Nasimul Ghani, and inspector general of police (IGP) Baharul Alam.

The committee’s secretary is the Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (R.) Dr. M Sakhawat Hussain.

The Home Ministry will provide secretarial support to the committee.

The committee may also seek information from relevant departments as needed , the notification added.