Dhaka Court orders to seize all assets of Matiur, family members

A Dhaka court today ordered the confiscation of all movable and immovable properties of Matiur Rahman, former National Board of Revenue official, and his family members in connection with graft allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Md Anwar Hossain, also the investigation officer.

Anti-Corruption Commission Public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed the order.