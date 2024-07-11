Dhaka Court orders to seize all assets of Matiur, family members
A Dhaka court today ordered the confiscation of all movable and immovable properties of Matiur Rahman, former National Board of Revenue official, and his family members in connection with graft allegations.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Md Anwar Hossain, also the investigation officer.
Anti-Corruption Commission Public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed the order.
The immovable properties are a total of 2,367 decimals of land in the name of Matiur, his first wife's son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman, daughter Farzana Rahman Ishita and second wife Shammi Akhter, and four flats located at Mirpur in Dhaka in the name of first wife Laila Kaniz.
The moveable assets are Tk 13,44,36,471 deposited at 116 bank accounts in the country. The court ordered the freezing of all 116 bank accounts and 23 BO accounts of different brokerage houses.
In the application, the ACC deputy director mentioned that Matiur Rahman had acquired wealth worth hundreds of crores of taka through illegal ways in the name of him and his family members.
During the investigation, it was learnt that Matiur Rahman and his family members were trying to transfer their immovable properties, and also to launder the money. So, an order was needed to prevent them from making such attempts, the officer stated.
Earlier on 24 June, the same court issued a travel ban on Matiur Rahman, his wife Laila Kaniz and son over allegations of amassing illegal wealth.
On 4 July, the court ordered the confiscation of Matiur Rahman's four flats and 866 decimals of land.