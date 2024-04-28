High schools in Dhaka, 4 other districts to remain closed Monday

Amid the ongoing heatwave, educational activities of all the educational institutions under secondary level and vocational educational institutions in Dhaka, Chuadanga, Jashore, Khulna and Rajshahi districts have been suspended for Monday.

In the wake of ongoing sweltering heat, the education ministry issued a notice in this regard after consulting with the health ministry and Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday, said a handout signed by MA Khayer, public relations officer of the ministry.