High schools in Dhaka, 4 other districts to remain closed Monday
Amid the ongoing heatwave, educational activities of all the educational institutions under secondary level and vocational educational institutions in Dhaka, Chuadanga, Jashore, Khulna and Rajshahi districts have been suspended for Monday.
In the wake of ongoing sweltering heat, the education ministry issued a notice in this regard after consulting with the health ministry and Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday, said a handout signed by MA Khayer, public relations officer of the ministry.
But the educational institutions which have air conditioner facilities can keep their institutions open, the handout added.
Further decision in this regard will be known on Monday.
Classes at all primary and secondary schools and colleges resumed Sunday after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and its subsequent extension due to the heatwave sweeping the country since the beginning of April.
The educational institutions reopened today, Sunday, although there is no remarkable change in the heatwave condition, worrying the guardians, especially those of primary level students.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a warning that the ongoing heatwave may persist for 72 hours starting Sunday morning.
Schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen on 21 April after the end of Eid holidays but the closure was extended till 27 April due to sweltering heat across the country caused by heatwaves.